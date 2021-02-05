ISDH: Tippecanoe County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, February 5 that 1,529 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
To the latest report from the isdh.
To date, more than 635-thousand people have tested positive statewide.
Another 49 hoosiers have died from the coronavirus.
Here at home, tippecanoe county reported 75 more positive cases, along with 1 death.
News 18 will continue keeping you up-to-date on the covid vaccine.
