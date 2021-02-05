MSDH reports 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 1,210 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths.

lets break down the cases by- county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,208 cases- and 70 deaths.- harrison county is at 15,582- total cases and 239 deaths.

- jackson county has 11,711 - - - cases and 202 deaths.

Stone - county has 1,629 cases and 28 - deaths.

- george county has 2,182 cases - - - - and 43 deaths.

Pearl river- county stands at 3,805 total- cases and 117 deaths.

