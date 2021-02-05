Ford F-150 Raptor, Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier, and Cadillac Blackwings | Autoblog Podcast #663

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Associate Editor Byron Hurd.

It's a packed show this week, and the three dive straight into the week's truck loads of news, starting with the unveiling of the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing variants, followed by the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and Frontier.

Next, they move on to what they've been driving.

For Byron, that means more trucks.

Lots and lots of trucks.

Joel recently spent some time behind the wheel of a Bronco Sport, and the three discuss its merits as both an off- and on-road crossover.

From this, they segue into a "Spend My Money" featuring Senior Producer Chris McGraw's neighbor, who acquired an older Forest Service Bronco and wants tips on what to do with it.