Florence Mall changes ownership after $90M loan default

It’s the second local mall to default on its debt in the wake of a pandemic that accelerated store closures and kept shoppers from venturing outdoors.

NEW AT FOUR.ONE OFCINCINNATI's BIGGEST MALLS HASCHANGED OWNERSHIP AFTERáDEFAULTING ON A 90 MILLION-DOLLAR LOAN.FLORENCE MALL ISNOW OWNED BY ITS LENDERS AFTERNEW YORK-BASED BROOKFIELDPROPERTIES DECIDED TO HANDOVER THE DEED, RATHER THAN PAYOFF THEDEBT.THE CHANGE HAPPENED ONNEW YEAR'S DAY - BUT IT WASONLY DISCLOSED IN SECURITIESFILINGS LAST WEEK.

THE I-TEAMHAS REACHED OUT TO BROOKFIELDAND MALL MANAGEMENT BUTHAVEN'T HEARD BACK.FLORENCEMAYOR DIANE WHALEN SAYS SHEWAS ENCOURAGED TO LEARN THEMALL'S PRIOR MANAGEMENT TEAMWAS HIRED BY LENDERS TO LEADTHE PROPERTY'S RECOVERY."It's a very visible piece ofreal estate.

It has nearly200,000 cars a day that passit where 75 and 71 arecombined.

And it's not goingto be this giant empty shell.I think the redevelopmentopportunities arhuge,whatever they mightbe."AS WE'VE REPORTED - IT'SBEEN A ROUGH YEAR FOR LOCALMALLS.

TRI-COUNTY IS LOSINGITS LAST REMAINING ANCHOR,MACY'S, AND EASTGATE MALLFELL INTO FORECLOSURE LASTFALL, PROMPTING ITS TENNESSEE-BASED OWNER TO SEEK BANKRUPTCYPROTECTI