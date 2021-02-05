Olmsted Count Mass Vaccination Site

Group home residents and adult foster care individuals are receiving the covid-19.

"*19 vaccine as part of a first ever olmsted county public health mass vaccination.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe was at rochester community technical college's field house before the doors opened and takes us inside the site.

Behind me olmsted county public health services is preparing in the last few minutes before doors open for its first ever mass vaccination which will see 260 patients per hour get vaccinated in priority group 1a?

This is what we've wanted.

This is what we've been moving towards and planning for.

Over the next two days ?

"* thousand* hundred individuals will be receiving their first dose of the pfizer vaccine at r?

All participants have been invited and pre?

"* registered for a time slot as operations chief daniel jensen says inventory remains limited.

We'll be targeting very specifically group homes, adult foster cares, clergy that do community visiting to hospice or in the hospitals, people who are near the end of life.

All of those individuals we're trying to have come through.

The mass vaccination is being done with community partners such as mayo clinic..

Olmsted medical center and rochester police who are helping to make sure the vaccination process goes quickly and smoothly.

It is really critical in a mass vaccination clinic that our lines do not cross each other.

That's why our tables are set up in the manner that they are.

So, people will go from the cones, walk up to the table, be vaccinated then down this long hallway they'll be directed to wait the 15 minutes to the chairs that are set up on the backside.

Olmsted county does say it hopes this won't be the only mass vaccination it will be able to host but that will all depend on how many vaccines are allocated to this area.

In rochester, jessica bringe, if anyone misses their time slot olmsted county says there is a wait list so vaccines don't go to waste.

The county will contact anyone that qualifies..

You are not allowed to show up receive a vaccination.