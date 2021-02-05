Mike Pence to Launch Conservative Podcast

Former Vice President Mike Pence will soon be returning to his radio roots.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2000, 61-year-old Pence spent a decade as a prominent Midwest conservative radio personality.

He is now set to launch a podcast in the coming months that will target younger listeners.

It will be sponsored by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF), a conservative youth organization.

According to a spokesperson for Pence, the radio show will focus on “conservative accomplishments” and the “lessons” learned from them.

The vice president will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and lessons learned forward, Spokesperson for Pence, via Politico.

Pence is also expected to become a regular member of the group’s lecture circuit once in-person events can safely resume.

The YAF’s leader, former Governor Scott Walker, released a statement praising Pence’s involvement in the group.

By partnering with YAF, the Vice President will continue to attract new hearts and minds to the conservative cause … [his] energy and enthusiasm for Ronald Reagan’s values has and will continue to inspire a new generation of young people, Scott Walker, via Politico