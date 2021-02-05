This Day in History: The Beatles Arrive in New York (Feb. 7)

February 7, 1964.

Arriving at Kennedy Airport, this was the British rock band's first visit to America, paving the way for "Beatlemania.".

They were greeted by 3,000 screaming fans who almost caused a riot when they stepped off the plane.

Two days later, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison made their first appearance on the 'Ed Sullivan Show.'.

About 40 percent of the U.S. population — 73 million U.S. television viewers — tuned in to watch.

The Beatles’ first American tour left a major imprint on the nation’s cultural memory.

The band was the perfect catalyst for America's youth to shift away from the culturally rigid landscape of the 1950s