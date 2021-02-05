Happy Birthday, Chris Rock! (Sunday, Feb. 7)

Christopher Julius Rock turns 56 years old today.

Here are five facts about the comedian.

He was discovered and mentored by Eddie Murphy.

Rock’s show, 'Everybody Hates Chris,' was inspired by his own life, growing up in New York.

He made his breakthrough as a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live.'.

Rock loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Comedy Central listed the Grammy and Emmy winner as one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time.

