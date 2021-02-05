Skip to main content
Friday, February 5, 2021

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to authorize its Covid-19 vaccine

Credit: WXYZ Detroit
Duration: 02:48s 0 shares 1 views
The U.S. may soon have a third COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson is seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA and if granted, it would be the world’s first single-dose vaccine.

VACCINATION SITES AND PARTNERWITH PHARMACIES.

