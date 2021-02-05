Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to authorize its Covid-19 vaccine

The U.S. may soon have a third COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnson & Johnson is seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA and if granted, it would be the world’s first single-dose vaccine.
Alabama doctors discuss Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and efficacy
Johnson & Johnson submitted its one-shot coronavirus vaccine for an emergency use authorization to the FDA on Thursday. ABC News..