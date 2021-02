Farmers' chakka jam: "Preparations are in place," assures Uttarakhand DGP

Farmer unions have called for 'chakka jam' on February 06.

It will take place between 12pm to 3pm.

He urged farmers across the nation to block roads wherever they are.

Authorities have also geared up for the proposed 'chakka jam' and adequate security arrangements have been put in place.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said, "All preparations are undertaken from our end on all the locations proposed by them."