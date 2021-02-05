SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale breaks down the details of the deal which brings Trevor Bauer home to Los Angeles where he'll play for the Dodgers.
Dodgers land LA native Trevor Bauer in free agency
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)Duration: 01:04s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Dodgers land LA native Trevor Bauer in free agency
USATODAY.com
-
Opinion: Trevor Bauer turned grievance into $102 million and a Cy Young. How will he handle life with Dodgers?
USATODAY.com
-
Dodgers sign Trevor Bauer: NL Cy Young Award winner snubs Mets, picks hometown Los Angeles
CBS Sports
-
Why Trevor Bauer's on-field impact for the Dodgers might be hard to pin down, per projection system
CBS Sports
You might like
More coverage
Trevor Bauer signing with Los Angeles Dodgers, set to be MLB's top earner in 2021, '22, sources say
Upworthy
Trevor Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner, has agreed to a deal with the Dodgers. Sources told ESPN the agreement is for..