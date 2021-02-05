Huntsville City Schools extending $140 a day pay raise for substitute teachers

New at 4:30 -- huntsville city schools will be extending its pay raise for substitute teachers until the end of march!

A spokesman says the district wants to show its appreciation for substitutes stepping up during the pandemic.

Substitute teachers will continue to make 140 dollars a day until at least march 31st.

The district added 100 more subsitute teachers once the pay raise went into effect.

And the district says they can never have enough.

Our goal on our end is to get substitute teacher pools as high as possible, so that ultimately whenever we are experiencing it at any given school, the number of teachers in quarantine we'll ultimately have the substitute teachers in place, so that we can continue with face-to-face learning.

Williams says they want to keep the traditional learning students in a routine.

Part of that means having enough substitutes.

The madison board of education also approved a pay increase for substitute teachers.

Subs at madison city schools are now making 75-dollars a day.

That's a 15-dollar increase from their prior pay of 60- dollars.

Madison city schools are looking to hire substitute teachers