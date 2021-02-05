vaccinating those with comorbidities

Problem?

And what about the health workers waiting to be vaccinated?

Newschannel two's joleen ferris has the answers.

Stand up .

None 3:36 "the governor today said vaccine hesitancy is a huge obstacle to getting everyone vaccinated.

He told hospitals they have one week to change the minds of their yet unvaccinated staff" 5:39 "please go back and try one more time.

One more week for this allocaton.

Then what we're gonna do is reallocate the doses that were set aside for hosptial workers and we will then give that allocation to the local health departments to do people with comorbidities.

And that will start february 15th" the governor, during a covid briefing today, said 94% of covid deaths are people with comorbidities and that is why he's comfortable with his decision.

Mvhs says their staff is 70-75% vaccinated, but that that number could actually be a bit higher, because it doesn't account for staff who might have been stand up