Stocking up for Sunday

Posted at kimt.com super bowl sunday and the arctic air are on the way.

No small number of us are preparing to stay inside this weekend and perhaps stuff our respective pie holes.

Earlier today, silver lake foods was busy with people stocking up.

That stocking up linked to both the big game and sub zero weather.

Store manager brian cooper says the store was real busy when people were also stocking up ahead of the snow.

Cooper expects a busy weekend.

<whether they come out the next two days like they do in a normal year is hard to say so we just go as if they come in and do their shopping tomorrow or today > silver lake foods is predicting chips and chilli to be the top selling items of the weekend.