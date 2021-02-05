New COVID vaccine dashboard

CALL THEY'RE MAKING TO STOPJOINING US FOR WMAR-2 NEWS ATSIX.

I'M JAMIE COSTELLO.

ANDI'M KELLY SWOOPE.BALTIMORE CITY COVID-19POSITIVITY RATES ARE DOWN 52PERCENT FROM LAST WEEK.

IN ANEFFORT AT TRANPARENCY, CITYLEADERS HAVE LAUNCHED A NEWONLINE VACCINATION DASHBOARDWHICH YOU CAN FIND ON OURWEBSITE.

WMAR 2 NEWSDETLING HAS MORE ONBALTIMOREANS GETTING THE SHOWHILE THE MAYOR IS DEMANDINGEQUITABILITY WHEN IT COMES TOCOVID VACCINATIONSREMAINS AN ISSUE AS WELL ASTHE ABILITY TO GET ANAPPOINTMENT.

TODAY WE HEARDFROM ONE WOMAN WHO WAS ONDIFFERENT LISTS.

Normally Idonsomebody whoBUT TODAY DIANE CLAYBORNE ISTHANKFUL FOR ANSWERING THECALL LETTING HER KNOW TODAYCOVID-19 VACCINATION WAS A GO.Igetting the shot because Ion six lists.

Six.

I thought Iwasngetting a shot.

SHE WAS FIRSTIN LINE AT THE BALTIMORECONVENTION CENTER ON WHATBEING DUBBED A SOFT LAUNCH FORMARYLANDSITE.

ALSO INLINE &BALTIMOREAN ANNETTE MORRIS.Iappointment today because wewere waiting for it and theydidndrugstore and when I got acall today I said go rightthere.

DURING A VIRTUAL NEWSCONFERENCE MAYOR BRANDON SCOTTPRAISED THE STATE RUNOPERATION SITE BUT SAID THECITY AS A WHOLE NEEDS MOREVACCINES AND THERE NEEDS TO BEEQUITABILITY FOR WHO ISVACCINATED.

Right now we donot have access to thatinformation.

While it isimportant to get this vaccineto as many people as possible,we must be steadfast in ourfocus on equity and ensuringthe baltimore residence canaccess the vaccine.

AS FORPOSITIVITY RATESDEPARTMENT SAYS BALTIMORE ISDOWN 52 PERCENT OVER 4 WEEKSAGO AND THAT ITS AVERAGING 155NEW CASES A DAY.

Theretests being performed in thecity on average per day.

Thisnumber Has remained relativelyhigh even as we are seeingmore vaccinations sites so,our positivity rate today isthe lowest ittime so I feel great aboutwhere we are actually in termsof positivity.

AND WHILEVACCINATIONS CONTINUEARE STILL THOSE LIKE OLIVIAWHO GETS TESTED REGULARLY &WHILE WAITING FOR HER CHANCETO GET VACCINATED.

I want tolive.

I want it I want it andI hope and I hope all myfamily members and my race,the Afro Americans get thatshot right.

Life is precious.If you want to be around yougot to get it.

AND A REMINDERAPPOINTMENTSSTATE HAVE ROLLED OUT MULTIPLEWAYS TO MAKE ONEAS WELONG.

IN BALTIMORE CITY, DAVEDETLING, WMAR 2 NEWS.TODAY, MARYLAND OPENE