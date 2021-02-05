Judge order results in NY-22 to be certifed

With Republican Claudia Tenney leading Democrat Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes – she will be the certified winner, barring any further action in court.

After 93 days of counting, canvassing and court orders, Oswego County Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte has ordered the certification of results in the 22nd Congressional District race.

Long odyssey, in the 22nd district congressional race the extremely close race swiftly moved from voters' hands, after election day, to a judge's hands, for the next several weeks.

Tonight, though; the race could finally be over.

The court found that the total number of votes cast in the 22nd congressional race was 326,566.

Of those votes claudia tenney received 156,098 and anthony brindisi received 155,989 votes.

Libertarian keith price also picked up 6,780 if you do the math, claudia tenney leads by 109 votes.

A big topic during the litigation was the fact that both candidates made legal arguments seeking to change certain laws that allowed once invalid ballots be valid.

Judge delconte saying in his decision .the integrity of our electoral system is built upon the fundamental principle that no court can change the law to turn an invalid ballot into a valid ballot, regardless of how meritious threasoning y be.

Vots not judges decide w/ we did speak to claudia tenney earlier tonight and here is what she had to say about the results.

"i am actually very relieved that it's finally over at this point up until now i've had a feeling the judge was going to roll in this direction.

So i am honored to have the privilege to serve again.

It's been a difficult for my family and i know it's been difficult for anthony brinsi's fami.

We served together in the assembly i think him for his service in congress as well and i'm sure he's going to go on and continue to serve in some capacity and maybe even in congress again.

I know this is been hard on all of us.

A lot of legal actions a lot of ups and downs but i in the endie again in congress.

Had a difficult time in our nation."

The gop saying in a statement: this was a long and frustrating pcess,ut at the d of the y, both candidates were heard in court and every legal vote was counted as for what happens now, the judge says the onlywayp certification of election results is to request an injunction and provide clear and convincing evidence that his appeal will be successful , irreparable harm will happen if the injunction is not granted and the balance of equities is in his favor.

Only if all three are satisfied will the court grant the injunction.

We did try to reach out to anthony brindisi for comment on what his next move is but have not heard back.

However he did tweet 2 hours ago prior to the deicison saying here we areaboun for the u.s house representatives and we still have shifting numbers.

