New business captures the magic of vintage photography

LONG BEACH, Calif -Drake Woodson says he's used to doing business the 'challenging way' believing good things result from hard work.

His new small business in "Retro Row" in Long Beach, CA, is a premium vintage camera shop to help people tell their story through photography.

"The beauty of the vintage cameras is just the whole look and feel of how the photographs come out," said Woodson.

"It's a very magical thing."Opening up a small business during a pandemic is a risk, but Woodson went for it and the community has been supportive and excited about the new shop.Woodson, who used to work in the technology industry, say his camera shop business is a nice blend of tech with nostalgia.

