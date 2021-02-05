Generous Chicago man helps out tamale vendors

Chicago restaurant owner Robert Magiet of TaKorea Cocina is helping out local tamale vendors by buying all their supply while also feeding the homeless.

For over a week, Magiet has been purchasing cartloads of tamales from vendors in the Logan Square, Humboldt Park, and Avondale neighborhoods.

“I’m going out every morning and buying out tamale vendors so they can go home and get out of the cold for the day,” said Magiet.

So far, the restaurant owner has helped over 10 vendors.

He said it’s all possible because of the help of his community through their donations.

Throughout the pandemic, Magiet has helped feed hundreds of people through his West Town Feeds movement.