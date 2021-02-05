Remembering former Gulfport Fire Department Deputy Chief Ray Walley

The Gulfport Fire Department is mourning the loss of former Deputy Chief Ray Walley.

Investigation.- - the gulfport fire department is- mourning the loss of former - deputy chief ray walley - he passed away wednesday evenin- after battling health - issues.

- walley joined the department in- 1975 and dedicated 26 - years of his career to serving- the citizens of - gulfport.

- fire chief michael beyerstedt - reflected on- walley's impact on members of - the department.

- - "ray still has worked with a lo of peele that - are still here so people are- thinking about these times righ- now the good memories of- - - - when ray was here and helps a - little bit, but our thoughts an- prayers are with the- - - - family because they're going- through a tough time."

The gulfport fire department- says it will be a sad time for- them as walley was a great man-