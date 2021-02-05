Hillcrest community center is gearing up for a cold night.

Happening right now... one group in clinton is out in the cold to bring awareness to homelessness.

News 10's sarah lehman was there earlier.

She tells us what the group is looking to do to help the community.

It's the third annual one cold night in clinton.

A group at hill crest community center is spending the night outside in the cold.

They are raising donations and awareness for homeless in their city.

You can take action by dropping donations in the shopping carts at the site.

Organizers say they are looking for non perishable food items... hygiene products... and even toys and bikes.

Organizers say it's an issue that's important to them -- and hits close to home!

///// <"it means a lot to me like i said i've been homeless before so i've had to live like this.

I didn't have a choice i couldn't go anywhere there was no where to take me in and i had to live in a tent while pregnant.

So i've been through this before."

///// again -- this group will be out here braving the cold and collecting donations until 9 tomorrow morning.

So -- you have plenty of time to bring your donations down to hillcrest community center in clinton.

Reporting live in clinton.

I'm sarah lehman news 10.

>