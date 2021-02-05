Love Locks Wall spreading Valentine's Day Cheer

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the Streets of Woodfield located in Schaumburg, Illinois is spreading that cheer with their Love Locks wall.

The Love Locks wall located at the Streets of Woodfield shopping center emulates the love locks from Europe bridges.

It’s a project that was made to spread Valentine’s Day cheer as well as help the businesses in the shopping center.“The most important thing for us was to bring back a positive community feel and bring some light back and positivity to the community,” said Rishika Mahtani, marketing manager for ShopCore Properties.

Anytime shoppers purchase items from either Cream Bar, Maggianos, GQ Formalwear, Loft and Color Me Mine, they get to have a...