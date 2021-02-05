MTA partners with Brookdale Warming Center to provide bus passes

Since its opening, the Brookdale Warming Center has partnered with Macon Transit Authority to provide ways to get to the center.

Standup: once mrs.bonner heard about bell encourages those who want to provide a service, reach out to the center.

And since the opening of the warming center, the macon transit authority helps those who may not have a car, get there.

Mta created a special bus pass just for the center.

Director of the center, steve bell, mentions the other ways people have been getting there.

Now we have friends and families that have people and know people, they bring them here and then also sometimes you have a deputy that is very familiar with somebody living on the streets they see that they're endangerment beacuse the weather is turning bad, they may bring somebody here.

Bell says no matter what time someone arrives at the center, they can accomodate to anything the person needs.

He says many of the