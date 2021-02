Once hearing about the center Mrs. Bonner knew she had to help in any way she could.

A love note to a business.

New town macon will draw for the hundred dollar gift card on march 1st.

The brookdale warming center provides as much help as possible for its residents.

41 nbc's lizbeth gutierrez spoke with one volunteer who gave c1 3 b13 haircuts at the center to anyone who needed it.

Standup: