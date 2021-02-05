Greene County General Hospital starts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Hospital officials at Greene County General Hospital told News 10 that so far, they've vaccinated more than 50 people a day.

Greene County General Hospital launched a new vaccination location this week at their hospital.

New testing sites are being added across the state as vaccines are received.

County health department.

Vaccination efforts are underway across the wabash valley.

We've told you greene county general hospital has opened up a "drive thru" vaccin clinic.

They're giving the pfizer vaccine to those who qualifiy.

News 10's bri shackelford stopped by the clinic today.

She tells us how the vaccinators are feeling about the process.

Pkg bri intr} hospital officials at greene county general hospital tell me they've vaccinate more than 50 people a day.

Staff say they've been working non-stop since the drive-up clinic started earlier this week.

They tell me they don't want to slow down their vaccination efforts.

Vo star} melissa toon is the director of pharmacy for greene county general hospital.

She's helped oversee the vaccination process since the very beginning.

She says everyone at the hospital was excited to start giving out vaccines.

And so far....the hospitals vaccination clinic seems to be working.

Toon says the vaccination process has been fantastic...but also emotional.

She says everyone in the building can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.... and they are very excited to be able to help the community.

"even the people that are vaccinating in the pouring rain are just, it's one of the most humbling and prevailing things they've been able to serve the community."

Br} toon tells me hospital staff are looking forward to getting everyone in their community vaccinated.

To sign up to vaccinated.

To sign up to receive your vaccine you can go to our shot dot i-n dot gov.

Back to you.