Olney plans upgrades to city park

The north side of the park will get around $400,000 worth of upgrades.

The pandemic has put an emphasis on local parks.

One wabash valley town is stepping up to make it's facilities more accessible.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains what folks in olney,illinois can expect.

Gar} "olney city park will soon be getting some upgrades.

It's all in hopes of making the destination more accessible."

Olney's city park has been a busy place lately.

During the holiday season a record amount of people came out to see the lights.

Thursday hundreds of folks came to the park to get their covid-19 shot.

But most visitors to the park don't make their way to the north side.

Upgrades hope to change that.

The city plans on upgrading shelters and installing bathrooms. they also plan on constructing an accessible trail that loops around the north side.

Drainage is being planned to help dry up the part of the park.

Finally the city plans on fixing up the road that makes it's way from the main park loop to the north side.

All in all the project will cost around 400 thousand dollars.

Grant funding will cover about 75% of that.

Mayor mark lambird hopes the project will give folks a better place to meet up.

"a place for people to meet up outside or for kids to go and play.

It just improves the overall quality of health for the people of olney."

Gar} "work is expected to begin this spring.

Working from home in