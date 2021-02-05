Baldwin County will be hosting a COVID-19 plasma drive next week
The drive is for plasma donors who survived COVID-19
Center in warner robins.
You must make an appointment to receive the vaccine.
Just call 478-277-6762.
And in baldwin county, there's a community covid-19 convalescent plasma drive next week.
It's monday from 9 a-m until 4 p-m, in boylan hall on the georgia military campus.
Hospitals are using that plasma to help treat current covid-19 patients.
You must be symptom-free before