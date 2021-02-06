Pink Week in February to Support Local Breast Cancer Center

Brett Esley, Senior Associate Athletics Director at MWSU talks to KQ2's Jodie O'Brien about celebrating "Pink Week" in February.

Today we're joined by bret easley, he's going to share with us how everyone at missouri western is about to put on their pink and support breast cancer awareness.

They've raised a ton of money but we're glad to have you tonight.

> i have my pink on so i practice what i preach here.

> tell us how october was really kind of a sad month.

We didn't get to celebrate breast cancer awareness month the way we are used to with your corporate sponsors.

I think that would be a gross understatement, but october is national breast cancer awareness month and last fall it was no different, however it was a little bit different for our partnership because for the last 11 years, we've partnered with mosaic life care and their breast cancer center and we've had a number of partners that have helped us out throughout the 11 years to which we raised over 23,000 in 11 years.

That money is paid local.

They use that for the breast cancer patients in a number of different ways but those funds really do make an impact.

I vent normally centers around women's sporting events in october.

We finally started playing basketball again last november.

In february women's basketball coach's association, think pinge national breast cancer awareness month, they're going to do that as an initiative centered around their game.

Pink shoe, pink shoelaces, you name it.

And so knowing the calendar says, you know it makes sense to do this now, let's make up for lost time.

We're going to bring our pink league, i guess now pink month to life a little bit later this year.

Love this idea.

So if we want to support this initiative, which i want to encourage everyone to support it.

I know my mom had canser this last year and the funds that we were able to receive as a family because of generous donations to a program like this were amazing.

I want to put that out there to everyone.

But absolutely we want to support, that we can go to the harmon home.

Got see the t-shirt, these is our new branding, you've seen this around town it has the traditional breast cancer ribbon on there and you can buy these one of two ways, we encourage you to go do so and and they have all sizes if you don't get them right away, they may or may not have your size, get them early.

I know people are still doing, that selling them on-line on our web site.

They're $15 apiece, we can ship those to you.

There is also additional link on there in case you want to donate more.

Some people do that in fact a lot of people have done that throughout the years.

You t search is limited in number.

We have 200 we're trying to sell.

If we sell them all that would be over a $3,000 donation.

And so again, weren't able to do last fall, excited to pick this back up this february and we look forward to partnering and supporting a worthy cause and thank everyone for their support.

That is great.

I know the community has missed attending games, are we think we might be able to get back on track by the time fall rolls around?

That is a loaded question right now.

I hope so i tell you this i think we would be far, far along by the time september 1 this year rolls around than we were a year ago in september.

I'm not willing to commit to full crowds and can't make pandemic predictions but i think we're going to be ready to get back to i vents and schedule.

The community loves to support missouri western.

So thanks for all you do and hopefully we'll get to see you sooner rather than later.

Thank you for having me on.

Thank you.

We're going to take a quick break and we'll be right back.