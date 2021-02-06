There is still time to sign up for our My Best Me health program.

If you're looking to get your health on the right track, there is still time to sign up for the my best me bridge to wellness health program.

400 people will be able to participate in a diabetes prevention and weight loss program.

It lasts more than 20 weeks.

The program will take place online.

The best part, 100 free scholarships are offered to people with low income.

This program is valued at 5 hundred dollars per person.

It's 50 dollars for people that can afford it or free for people that cannot afford it.

If you're interested, want to come off medications, lose weight, this is the program for you.

In 2020 150 people lost over 2 thousand pounds in chattanoogaby participating in our program and 'my best me' program.

Last day of registration is februrary the 12th.

The program kicks off on the 15th.

Type in the link on your