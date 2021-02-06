February is a good time to assess your heart disease risk

Good Samaritan offers help to protect women's heart health.

"the c-d-c says"..

"665"-thousand people die "fro heart disease" each year.

That's why..

"knowing your risk" for heart disease is so very important.

"good samaritan"..

"in vincennes"..

Is dedicating the month of february "to your heart".

"the health system" is offering "a free online tool" t help you determine "your risk".

//// it's good to know what your numbers are.

Especially blood pressure and cholesterol numbers because those are things you can control with lifestyle changes.

:08 ///// we've linked you to that online tool over on "our website" at wthi tv dot com.

And we also want to note... that today is "wear red day".

It's part of "the american heart association's" "go red fo women