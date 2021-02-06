The Oregon Health Authority clarified how they’re allocating vaccine doses to each county in a Frida

The Oregon Health Authority clarified how they’re allocating vaccine doses to each county in a Friday press conference.

Health officials say they're not penalizing counties who are doing well.

Instead, they're taking scarce doses and getting them to areas that haven't received enough of them yet.

"i think there's a misperception that if an area has certified to us, as i believe jackson county has, that it had finished all of its 1a population and was ready to move into educators, that somehow, you know, they're doing great.

It's great that they're that far along, but what it means is they've had access to enough doses to finish that population."

Every single county in oregon is