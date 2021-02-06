Indiana's unemployment levels are beginning to recover and are nearing pre-pandemic numbers.

The state of Indiana reached historically high levels of unemployment at the beginning of the pandemic.

Before the pandemic.

Indiana has the 11th lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

According to the "u-s bureau of labor statistics"...indiana is currently at a rate of about four percent unemployment.

However, some local folks are still looking for work.

News 10's hannah follman has more on how one local resident is struggling to receive his guaranteed unemployment checks.

John dixon is from shoals.

He's going on week six of waiting for his unemployment check.

Dixon is a construction worker, so...he is used to being laid off in the winter months.

But this is the first time he has had problems receiving his unemployment check.

Dixon says he made an error on his form when he filed for unemployment... but he believes this mistake should not result in six weeks of waiting.

I reached out to the department of workforce development.

Tthey told me eighty to eighty five percent of initial unemployment claims are paid within 21 days.

But some cases need further investigation.

The d-w-d says this is because fraud has become a huge problem recently.

Dixon, like many others understands the d-w-d is swamped with filings, but many people do not have the luxury of time.

""fortunately i was lucky enoug to have money saved back but you think of the people who live paycheck to paycheck and they don't have they are expecting that unemployment....."

If you are experiencing problems recieving your unemployment checks... you can call 1-800-891-6499 to speak to a representative.

You can also visit their website at