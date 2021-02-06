Women in Super Bowl LV don't want the spotlight

ARRIVAL IN FLORIDA.WHEN THE CHIEFS TAKETHE FIELD SUNDAY --HISTORY WILL BE MADE.NOT BY EHER OF THETEAMS -- BUT BY ONE OFTHE GAME OFFICIALS.SHE WON'T BE ALONEEITHERREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON HEARD FROMTHOSE LEADING LADIESTODAY.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGCOME SUPER BOWLSUNDAY, 3 WOMEN WILLHAVE MAJOR ROLES OUTON THE FIELD - AND WHILETHE SPOTLIGHT WILLSHINE ON EACH OF THEM,IT'S THE LAST THING THEYREALLY WANTED.MARAL JAVADIFAR - ASSISTANTSTRENGTH AND CONDITIONINGCOACH, TAMPA BAYBUCCANEERS"Katie was the first woman tobe in the super bowl last year,so I was excited that Katiedealt with that stuff already sowe don't have to, but that's notthe case and it's okay."KATIE SOWERS WAS THEFIRST TO DO IT IN SUPERBOWL 54 WITH THE SanFrancisco 49ERS.SUNDAY, MARALJAVADIFAR AND LOLOCUST WITH THE TAMPABAY BUCCANEERS WILL BETHE SECOND AND THIRD.LORI LOCUST - ASSISTANTDEFENSIVE LINE COACH, TAMPABAY BUCCANEERS"MJ and I are here to heTampa Bay win, it wouldn'tmatter if we were second in or273rd in, you know what Imean.

We acknowledge thefact that there haven't beenmany before us, but it's notanything that we kind of keepin the forefront."THE BUCS ARE THE ONLYNFL TEAM THIS SEASONWITH TWO FULL-TIMEFEMALE COACHES - ANDTHEY THANK THEORGANIZATION AND THISGUY FOR THEOPPORTUNITY.BRUCE ARIANS - HEAD COACH,TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS"If you can teach, you cancoach."A SIMPLE PHILOSOPHYTHAT'S HELPED DIVERSIFYHIS COACHING STAFF.BYRON LEFTWICH - OFFENSIVECOORDINATOR, TAMPA BAYBUCCANEERS"I don't know if I've ever beea part of anything like this.This is unique, this isdifferent,this is not the norm, this isnotthe norm of how this leagueand how the coaching stafflooks across the league."BRUCE ARIANS REFERS TOHIS STAFF AS 'GLORIFIEDTEACHERS' - AND THEPLAYERS RESPECT THAT.RAKEEM NUNEZ-ROCHES -TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS, NOSETACKLE"It just opened my eyes like,you know, women are allowedto do this game too, becauseI'm not going to lie, at first Iwas kind of iffy about itbecause I've never had awoman d-line coach, or awoman coach in footballperiod, and so to her her thereand the things that she did tocontribute to our d-line, I tipmy hat off to her."MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGSUPER BOWL 55 WILL ALSOFEATURE SARAH THOMAS-- THE FIRST FEMALE NFLOFFICIAL TO WORK THEGAME.IN Kansas City WITH THECHIEFS, MCKENZIENE