Churches and agencies to team up and distribute hundreds of free food baskets Saturday

Happening tomorrow.... local churches and agencies are teaming up to feed hundreds of families in need.

Volunteers will meet outside the "booker t.

Washington community center".

That's on "13th street" in terre haute.

It's hosted by "first free will baptist church".

The goal is to give more than 500 baskets of healthy food to families.

Tomorrow you can drive up... from 9 to 11 a-m.

Social distancing measures "will" be in place.

All you need to give is a zip-code and the number of people in your family.

