Woman Survives Thanks to Truckers

New at six... a madison woman lives to tell her story after a terrifying close call during the fulton-dale tornado.

Waay 31's olivia schueller tells us she credits 8 angels with saving her life.

Sot melinda maynard, madison county resident i would have drove right into that tornado if they hadn't blocked me melinda maynard was on her way home from orange beach.

She was driving along i-65 in jefferson county...caught in relentless rain and no cell phone service.

She was stopped by truck drivers just north of birmingham as 150 mile per hour winds started to build up.

Sot maynard one of the guys jumped out and said, it's a tornado, and we're blocking you.

The mother of three said she was terrified....unkno wing if she'd ever see her children again.

Sot maynard i really thought, 'i'm not going to get to talk to my kids.

I'm not going to get to talk to my family.

I thought that was it.

The e-f three tornado spirrled in front of multiple tractor trailers...if not for the men who stopped her...maynard would've continued into the storm sot maynard i believe those were my eight angels.

They don't know it, but they were a moment of comfort in a time of chaos...olivia schueller waay 31 news.

Maynard said she's heartbroken for everyone impacted by the storm.

The tornado that hit fultondale killed a 14 year old