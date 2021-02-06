Two North Iowa school districts begin in-person learning

Classroom./// it's a return to ?

"(normal.

Beginning the week of february 15th ?

"* two north iowa school districts will head back to the classroom full?

"*time.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city with the details.

Alex?xxx george and katie ?

"* governor kim reynolds signed an order in january requiring all school districts to offer a 100 percent in person learning option.

Beginning february 15th ?

"* forest city students will go back to a 5?

"* day a week schedule ?

"* with wednesdays being half days.

While everyone is allowed to head back to the classroom in?

"*person ... remote learning will still be available for families who choose to do so.

Superintenden t darwin lehmann says there is some concern about having everyone back in the classroom.

He feels that local school districts should be able to decide their learning plans ?

"* it shouldn't be state "i would tell you some schools that have been in this model feel like we're getting caught in the middle of the governor's and legislature's disappointment with certain schools.

We're back to a one size fits all.

Our model has worked for the majority of our parents."

Lehmann tells me the 4?

"*day in?

"* person and one online model correlates with lowest absentee rates.

Live in mason city ?

"* alex jirgens... thank you alex.

Mason city schools will have a similar setup beginning february 15th ?

"* with students going for a half