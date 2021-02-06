Substitute Pay Raise Extended

WAAY-31's Grace Campbell discusses the pay raise issued to substitute teachers in light of the pandemic.

Within the next 10 days.

The covid-19 pandemic stretched schools to the max.

One big problem involves finding enough substitutes when the virus strikes.

Waay 31's grace campbell has new information on how huntsville city schools is making sure it has enough substitute teachers.

Huntsville school leaders are working to show appreciation to the men and women who stepped up during the pandemic to go into classrooms when regular teachers can't.

That's why the system will continue to pay substitutes 140 dollars a day until at least march 31st!

The 140 dollar a day salary is nearly double what the system paid substitutes before the pandemic hit.

Craig williams, hcs spokesperson 13 sec: "we recognize the value and impact that substitute teachers have.

We've always recognized that value, but we've especially noted that during a year of covid-19, which has required a lot of change, adaptability and flexibility."

A school spokesman says the daily pay raise encourages more substitute teachers to work for the district.

Craig williams, spokesperson 9 sec: "we've seen a lot of positive feedback through that.

We've seen a lot of positive reaction to that, and ultimately, we've seen our number of substitute teachers in our sub pool increase."

The district now has more than 300 substitutes, where they previously had around 200 before the pay raise.

300 substitutes may seem like a large number, but williams says the more the merrier.

Craig williams, spokesperson 10 sec: "no matter the number of subs we have, we can never have too many.

So, anybody interested in becoming a substitute teacher, the demand is there, our needs are high, we absolutely encourage them to do so."

