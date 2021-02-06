Shook movie (2021) - Nicola Posener, Grant Rosenmeyer, Emily Goss

Shook movie (2021) - Official Red Band Trailer [HD] - A Shudder Original - Plot synopsis: When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered.
But is it real?
Or is it just a game at her expense? Starring Daisye Tutor (Guest House) , Emily Goss (Snapshots), Nicola Posener (The Bold and the Beautiful) , Octavius J.
Johnson (Sleepless), Stephanie Simbari (Here and Now) and Grant Rosenmeyer (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).
Directed by Jennifer Harrington (Housekeeping).
Premieres February 18