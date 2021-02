Maoist explosive dump unearthed in Odisha's Koraput

Odisha police busted an explosive dump of Maoist in Koraput area.

They also recovered arm and ammunitions including 6 SBML guns, 50 gelatine sticks and iron pipes.

Koraput SP V Guntupalli said, "In an operation, the police with a bomb disposal squad in the forest recovered an old dump.

Retrieved items include 6 SBML guns, 50 gelatine sticks and iron pipes.

Mine shells and old aluminium boxes which are potentially explosive containers and iron splinters were recovered too."