BOYS ON FILM 21 BEAUTIFUL SECRET Trailer

BOYS ON FILM 21 BEAUTIFUL SECRET - Official Trailer - Those boys you know and love are back!

Hailing from Australia, Canada, Romania, Switzerland, the UK, USA and even the Isle of Wight, BOYS ON FILM 21 invites you on a voyage of emotion-soaked self-discovery, where same-sex attraction is celebrated, first loves are tenderly formulated, and beautiful secrets burn and bloom.