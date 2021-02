Obsessed Movie (2009) - Beyoncé, Idris Elba, Ali Larter

Obsessed Movie (2009) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Things couldn't be better for Derek Charles (Idris Elba).

He's just received a big promotion at work, and has a wonderful marriage with his beautiful wife, Sharon (Beyoncé Knowles).

However, into this idyllic world steps Lisa (Ali Larter), a temporary worker at Derek's office.

Lisa begins to stalk Derek, jeopardizing all he holds dear.

Starring: Beyoncé, Idris Elba, Ali Larter Directed By: Steve Shill