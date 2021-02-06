Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

5:30pm KY COVID Numbers 02.05.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
5:30pm KY COVID Numbers 02.05.2021
5:30pm KY COVID Numbers 02.05.2021
THE STATE SEES ANOTHER DAY WITH A LARGE NUMBER OF COVID-RELATED DEATHS.

Ky coronavirus 5.jpg the state sees another day with a large number of covid-related deaths.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new deaths: 50 total deaths: 3, ... according to the governor's office... there were 50 new deaths reported today.

That brings the state close to 4,000 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 2,261 new cases reported.

And the news remains positive on the positivity rate.

It is still below

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage