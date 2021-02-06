5:30pm KY COVID Numbers 02.05.2021

Mass. doctor on J&J COVID-19 vaccine, effectiveness
Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious disease at Brigham and Women's Hospital, discusses the anticipated approval of the J&J..
Ky coronavirus 5.jpg the state sees another day with a large number of covid-related deaths.
Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new deaths: 50 total deaths: 3, ... according to the governor's office... there were 50 new deaths reported today.
That brings the state close to 4,000 deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
There were also 2,261 new cases reported.
And the news remains positive on the positivity rate.
It is still below
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 824 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the total to 656,358 people.