Anti-mask bill 2.5.21

Bobbi McSwine talks to a state senator who introduced a bill that would ban mask mandates

To be worn during the coronaviurus pandemic has stirred controversy -- and even fights -- across the country.

Now the social and political scuffle is moving to the halls of the state legislature.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine talks to a state senator who wants to ban mask mandates, regardless of a medical pandemic and a local official who says it's the wrong approach at the wrong time.

####### "we are better if we are united.

We will get through this better if we are united."

Midway mayor grayson vandegrift says that unity is now threatened because of a bill proposed by republican senator adrienne southworth...aimed at stripping the statewide mask mandate.

Bobbi: "tell me why you, um, proposed this legislation?"

Southworth: "well there's probably 3,000 reasons."

One main reason she says... southworth: "there's a lot of places in more rural areas, even currently, masks aren't nearly the thing that they are in more condensed areas."

Vandegrift disagrees.

"we are the definition of a rural city.

Majority of what our citizens are saying and it is overwhelmingly that we know that masks, uh, they help."

Southworth says another reason for the bill is harrassment.

"there's some serious, real medical issues out there and people are literally being bullied for their inabiity to wear a mask."

Vandegrift says it's not fair that southworth didn't talk to any local leaders before filing the bill.

"republicans in the senate have been yelling for months that governor behsear won't speak with them, well we haven't been reached out to by our state senator, so i think that road goes both ways.

I have yet, yet to be reached out to by senator southworth."

Southworth says she's confident local leaders and health authorities would pass their own mand.but vandegrifts says they would likely buckle under