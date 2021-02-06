Capitol riot arrest 2.5.21

A Kentucky man has been arrested for spraying mace at capitol police

A kentucky man is arrested... accused of spraying mace at police during the riot at the u-s capitol last month.

L3: abc 36 news white ky man accused of pepper spraying police during riot federal court documents say peter schwartz of owensboro was arrested in pennsylvania and appeared before a judge on thursday.

Prosecutors say schwartz is believed to have sprayed mace at capitol police during the riot.

The f-b-i says schwartz facebook page had several posts about the riot.... and one the day after the riot sayingwhat happened was quote: "the opening of a war."

