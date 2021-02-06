Capitol riot arrest 2.5.21

Biden Live Updates: Capitol Riot Hearing, Stimulus and Covid
Top security officials who were at the Capitol during the attack are testifying at a hearing, as are the police officials who..
A kentucky man is arrested... accused of spraying mace at police during the riot at the u-s capitol last month.
L3: abc 36 news white ky man accused of pepper spraying police during riot federal court documents say peter schwartz of owensboro was arrested in pennsylvania and appeared before a judge on thursday.
Prosecutors say schwartz is believed to have sprayed mace at capitol police during the riot.
The f-b-i says schwartz facebook page had several posts about the riot.... and one the day after the riot sayingwhat happened was quote: "the opening of a war."
Doug Sweet is among at least 238 people charged for their alleged roles in the riot.