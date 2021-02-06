Teachers visit students 2.5.21

Alex King tags along with teachers visiting students who have been learning virtually

Separation between teachers and students during the pandemic has had a major impact on teaching and learning...gone has been that personal touch.

The staff at garden springs elementary in lexington have found a way to make a difference...once a month they visit their students help maintain relationships and reward students for working hard during this time.

Abc 36's alex king got to tag along with some of these teachers... ivan: "we do really need the help with real teachers and not from a virtual computer."

3rd grader ivan hernandez says... this year has been difficult... especially not getting to spend time in school with his friends and teachers.

Ivan: "it wasn't really the best year.

I really wanted to get along with everyone but since this crazy year, i really didn't have a bigger chance to have a great life."

So... in order to get kids like hernandez more in the school spirit... teachers at garden springs elementary school cancelled classes friday and spent the day visiting students in-person.

Brittany: "it's so much excitement.

Most of the time, they're all out on their porches, they're waiting, they're outside and super excited.

To see them in real life, in-person, it's the greatest thing ever."

School staff wanted to take the opportunity to go out and say hi... and see how their students are doing.

Kathleen: "i teach stem so it's all hands on.

I've got to give a big shout out to all of our parents and caregivers that have stepped up to help their kids with all their work because doing video lessons with hands on activities, it kind of raises some challenges."

Sometimes its a closeness that can only be felt in person...that brings joy back to the classroom.

Alex king, abc 36 news.

