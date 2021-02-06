5:30pm Caregiver Jobs 02.05.2021

'HOME INSTEAD' IN LEXINGTON SAYS THE EMOTIONAL NEEDS OF MANY SENIORS AREN'T BEING MET BECAUSE OF THE VIRUS....SO THE IMPORTANCE OF CAREGIVERS HAS TURNED TOWARDS COMPANIONSHIP AS MUCH AS OTHER PHYSICAL NEEDS.

Demand for caregivers during the pandemic is exploding.... one company that connects families and caregivers.... 'home instead' in lexington says the emotional needs of many seniors aren't being met because of the virus....so the importance of caregivers has turned towards companionship as much as other physical needs.

It says it's lookig to hire 20 people to keep up.

If you're interested...the general manager says the technical skills can be taught...but its the heart that matters.

"stephens: emotional care is a great way to put it.

You know a lot of folks right now are looking for companionship, someone that's going to be there to engage with and interact with them to help, help them throughout their day."

He says 'home instead' is grateful to be able to provide job opportunities during this pandemic.

