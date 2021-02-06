5pm Wear Red Day 02.05.2021

TODAY IS NATIONAL "WEAR RED DAY".... A DAY TO BRING AWARENESS TO THE LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH AMONG WOMEN IN THE U-S..

Noticed we're all wearing red today...and it's not a coincidence.

Today is national "wear red day".... a day to bring awareness to the leading cause of death among women in the u-s..

Heart disease.

And, there's concerning new research that shows young women are the least aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.

At a time the american heart association says cardiac events are on the rise among young women...as early as their 20's.

The association says heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined.

That's why this awareness day is so important.

And,there is still time for you to show your support.

You can wear red...and post it on social media.

Be sure to tag "at- heart kentucky" and using the hashtags "go red k-y" and "wear red and give."

You can also consider making a donation to the american heart association.

