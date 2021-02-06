Rand Paul maskless 2.5.21

Rand Paul gets called out for not wearing a mask on the Senate floor

Going maskless rand paul.jpg kentucky u-s senator rand paul got called out thursday by another senator for refusing to wear a mask in the chamber.... where senators were spending long hours going over budget plan.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio: "I wish Senator Paul would show the respect to his colleagues to wear a mask when he's on the Senate floor walking around and speaking." Senator Rand Paul called out for not wearing mask. Paul has said he's immune after contracting COVID-19 last year.

However... health officals say there is little evidence that recovering from the virus prevents someone from getting the virus again or spreading it to others.

