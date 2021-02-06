Crackdown on Chico’s homeless camps sends dozens relocating to Comanche Creek

The latest eviction happened Thursday at the triangle located on Cypress and Pine Street.

Action news now reporter dani masten breaks down the impacts of this latest crackdown on illegal camping.

Pedro martinez has been living on the streets for 10 years..

Pedro martinez/lives in comanche creek did bad with my family and got pushed out.

The streets have been good to me.

Martinez now afraid police will soon kick him out of his home in comanche creek.

Pedro martinez/lives in comanche creek we knew this was going to come.

But where would you put someone..where would you put the homeless.

It is something that is growing out here and it's not like it is going to go away.

I don't think the solution is to keep moving people but rather than move them come out here and talk to them and find out what they need.

Not just throw them to the side.

Dani masten <area closed for environmental rehabilitation.

This is the sign that now stands here at the triangle where dozens of tents were cleared out just yesterday and as you can see behind me it is now empty.

"will the city target comanche creek next?

Mark orme/chico city manager it will be apart of the continuing enforcement of those rules and regulations.

It's specific areas in the city where these parks rules and recs will be enforced so at some point int he future absolutely that area will be enforced within.

"we received some calls about homeless moving into backyards how will the city handle that?"

Mark orme/chico city manager the laws don't change just because someone relocates.

The laws that are in place are there for a reason.

If there is someone illegaly in a location they cannot be, then the police will enforce those laws.

Martinez says more homeless moved to comanche creek since evicitons started and sees chico pd out patrolling the area from time to time.

Pedro martinez/lives in comanche creek they are here...their presence is known and it should be but i think it almost needs to be where you can police yourself.> orme tells action news now those comanche creek campers could be cleared out in a matter of weeks.