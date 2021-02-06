New Vaccine Clinics Coming to Kentucky and Indiana

Individuals in the Evansville area will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Old National Events Plaza as soon as Tuesday, Feb.

News ... we move into our latest coverage -- of vaccinating the tri-state.

Tonight -- we know more than 63-thousand hoosiers from across our tri- state counties -- have received their first dose.

To put that in perspective -- that's more than double the entire population of newburgh.

And new tonight-- that number is set to jump.... with an evansville venue better know for holding concerts and fundraisers -- now playing host to a new kind of event.

And new mass vaccination clinics are being set up in kentucky -as well.

44news reporter erran huber joins us in the studio-- he's breaking down the latest effort to vaccinate the tristate starting next week-- the old national events plaza in downtown evansville will change into vanderburgh county health's latest vaccination site.

And new sites will also be opening up across kentucky.

Vanderburgh county health officials--are hoping to give out hundreds of covid-19 immunity shots several days a week starting next tuesday at the old national events plaza.

You will need an appointment to sign up for the vaccine--and the number of days available will depend on the vaccine eligibility.

And over the ohio--kentucky governor andy beshear sharing-- four new regional sites will be coming.

Two in western kentucky--in bowling green and murry.

This is our continued commitment to ensure you don't have to drive more than one county away to get your vaccine.

We're not fully there yet.

But we're going to continue to work on it.

Appointments at all the sites will be limited.

But health leaders across the tri-state continue to stress--that more supply of immunity shots are coming soon.

We'll share more on how you can sign up for a vaccine appointment in both kentucky and indiana on our website-- wevv dot com.

Just click on "vaccinating the tri-state: for the most updated information.

Eh 44news in the bluegrass-- teachers