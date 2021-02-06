Effects of pandemic has forced bakery owner to close shop in Tupelo

Endville Bakery is shutting its doors after struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

Wtva alexis jones is live in tupelo to tell us why the owner is throwing in the towel.

I'm outside of endville bakery where the owner said you have until the end of the month to pick up your favorite goodies.

It's just a season and i'm at the end of that season.

Elizabeth gable first opened endville bakery 10 years ago.

Earlier today, gable held a garage sale to get rid of stuff around the bakery before she officially closes.

Nat: door closing gable said its been hard to keep the bakery open since the pandemic.

She said she lost 33 percent of sales, which is over 100 thousand dollars.

Sot: "it's tough.

I mean i can keep on, you know for the next 6 to 8 months and lose the business.

Or i can just go ahead now and pack it up and know that we have it our best shot."

She said thankfully her employees have other jobs so this won't hurt them financially.

As for gable, she doesn't know what's next for her.

Sot: "but i have a peace about it, i guess that's really all that matters.

It's a god thing so..

(shrug shoulders.)" gable will shut the bakery's doors february 27th.

